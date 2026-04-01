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    The LOGSTAT: Adopting a Data Culture

    The LOGSTAT: Adopting a Data Culture

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    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #46: The amount of data that we are surrounded by increases not only by the day but by the minute in our technology driven world. To adopt a data culture, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Chris Sherrill, a Senior Instructor at the US Army Finance and Comptroller School, on how data should be a command responsibility and an inspectable item. Once we adjust our mindset on how we see and manage data, we can increase our lethality across all our operations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.02.2026 10:46
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91089
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111607962.mp3
    Length: 00:30:14
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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