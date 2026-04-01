The LOGSTAT: Adopting a Data Culture

Episode #46: The amount of data that we are surrounded by increases not only by the day but by the minute in our technology driven world. To adopt a data culture, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Chris Sherrill, a Senior Instructor at the US Army Finance and Comptroller School, on how data should be a command responsibility and an inspectable item. Once we adjust our mindset on how we see and manage data, we can increase our lethality across all our operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2026 10:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91089
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111607962.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:14
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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