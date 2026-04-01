The LOGSTAT: Adopting a Data Culture

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Episode #46: The amount of data that we are surrounded by increases not only by the day but by the minute in our technology driven world. To adopt a data culture, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Chris Sherrill, a Senior Instructor at the US Army Finance and Comptroller School, on how data should be a command responsibility and an inspectable item. Once we adjust our mindset on how we see and manage data, we can increase our lethality across all our operations.