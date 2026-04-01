This is a 30-second radio spot highlighting the upcoming karaoke night at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 2, 2026. The Club Eifel Lounge is hosting a karaoke night and inviting all personnel to indulge in a morale-boosting event. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 06:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91087
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111607752.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Karaoke Night Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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