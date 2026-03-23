AFN Naples Radio News - Aviano Rescue Squadron

260331-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Mar. 31, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Aviano Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 06:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91030
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111603449.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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