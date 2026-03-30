Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines March 30, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91014" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The U.S.S. Tripoli Amphibious Ready group including 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit has arrived in the Middle East to support the war against Iran. The headquarters of U.S. Army Japan, celebrated a toned-down Cherry Blossom Festival due to security concerns. Lastly, the U.S. Army has increased its maximum enlistment age to 42 years of age.





In Okinawa, the U.S. Air Force delayed the delivery of the first F-15EX Eagle 2 fighter jets to the 18 Wing on Kadena Air Base. In Korea, a music teacher returned to the classroom on Osan Air Base 2 months after being seriously injured by an alleged drunk driver while crossing the street. The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society is accepting applications from active duty military family members for educational grants, loans, and scholarships until April 17.