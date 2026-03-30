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    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines March 30, 2026

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines March 30, 2026

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    JAPAN

    03.29.2026

    Audio by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The U.S.S. Tripoli Amphibious Ready group including 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit has arrived in the Middle East to support the war against Iran. The headquarters of U.S. Army Japan, celebrated a toned-down Cherry Blossom Festival due to security concerns. Lastly, the U.S. Army has increased its maximum enlistment age to 42 years of age.


    In Okinawa, the U.S. Air Force delayed the delivery of the first F-15EX Eagle 2 fighter jets to the 18 Wing on Kadena Air Base. In Korea, a music teacher returned to the classroom on Osan Air Base 2 months after being seriously injured by an alleged drunk driver while crossing the street. The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society is accepting applications from active duty military family members for educational grants, loans, and scholarships until April 17.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 00:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91014
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111601276.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines March 30, 2026, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USINDOPACOM
    IndoPacific Command
    japan
    Stars & Stripes
    Stars & Stripes Pacific

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