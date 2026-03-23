Piano Lessons Spot

This is a 30-second radio spot for the piano lessons offered at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 27, 2026. The lessons are offered to members and their families by the community center. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 03:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91011
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111598613.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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