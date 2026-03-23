Spangdahlem Radio News 260330 F-16 Upgrade

The following is a radio news report detailing the upgrades made to the F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 27, 2026. This segment discussed the upgrades' contribution to overall mission effectiveness and modernization efforts. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 03:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91010
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111598600.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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