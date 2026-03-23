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    Spangdahlem Radio News 260330 F-16 Upgrade

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260330 F-16 Upgrade

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.26.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report detailing the upgrades made to the F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 27, 2026. This segment discussed the upgrades' contribution to overall mission effectiveness and modernization efforts. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 03:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91010
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111598600.mp3
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260330 F-16 Upgrade, by A1C Jack Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spangdahlem AFN
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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