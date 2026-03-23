Spangdahlem Radio News 260324 Hennessy Awards

The following is a radio news report highlighting the winners of the John L. Hennessy trophy award at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2026. The award is presented in recognition of exceptional dining facilities and culinary services Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 03:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91006
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111598547.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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