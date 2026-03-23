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    The LOGSTAT: JPMRC Trends at the BDE & Below

    The LOGSTAT: JPMRC Trends at the BDE & Below

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    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #45: To close out our Combat Training Center (CTC) miniseries, CPT Garett Pyle travels across to the other side of the United States into the Pacific Theater to meet with LTC Keith Twichell who serves as the Commander of the 4th Battalion, 196th Infantry Brigade and Task Force Cobra, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Fort Shafter, HI. It is the U.S. Army Pacific’s premier training and readiness capability for Army, Joint, and Multinational forces in the Indo-Pacific theater. Their purpose is to support the Theater Army Campaign plan by building readiness, strengthening partnerships, and enhancing partner capacity and interoperability to prevail in crisis and conflict when called upon. JPMRC executes Regional CTC exercises to build combat-ready Army, Joint, and Multinational forces prepared to fight and win in jungle, island, coastal, mountainous, high altitude, and arctic environments.

    The JPMRC Homepage: https://www.usarpac.army.mil/JPMRC/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 11:01
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91001
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111596729.mp3
    Length: 01:08:48
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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