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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Dental Readiness

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Dental Readiness

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.25.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot reminding service members to stay up-to-date on their dental readiness at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Maintaining an up-to-date dental readiness classification is essential as it directly impacts their medical readiness status and ability to deploy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 09:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90996
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111596357.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Dental Readiness, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Readiness
    Dental
    IMR
    31 FW
    medical
    Aviano Air Base

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