A radio spot reminding service members to stay up-to-date on their dental readiness at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Maintaining an up-to-date dental readiness classification is essential as it directly impacts their medical readiness status and ability to deploy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 09:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90996
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596357.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Dental Readiness, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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