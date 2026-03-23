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    Ultimate Dutch Tour Spot

    Ultimate Dutch Tour Spot

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.23.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is 15-second radio spot highlighting the upcoming ultimate Dutch tour trip at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2026. This day trip to Amsterdam will give participants the opportunity to explore Dutch culture by experiencing activities such as cheese tasting, clog making, and viewing the flower gardens. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 04:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90995
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111596342.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ultimate Dutch Tour Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

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