Ultimate Dutch Tour Spot

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This is 15-second radio spot highlighting the upcoming ultimate Dutch tour trip at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2026. This day trip to Amsterdam will give participants the opportunity to explore Dutch culture by experiencing activities such as cheese tasting, clog making, and viewing the flower gardens. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)