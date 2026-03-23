This is 15-second radio spot highlighting the upcoming ultimate Dutch tour trip at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2026. This day trip to Amsterdam will give participants the opportunity to explore Dutch culture by experiencing activities such as cheese tasting, clog making, and viewing the flower gardens. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 04:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90995
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596342.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ultimate Dutch Tour Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.