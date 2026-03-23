260326-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (MARCH 26, 2026) Mary Malak, sexual assault response coordinator for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Rayes, uniform victim advocate for NSA Souda Bay, speak about sexual assault awareness and prevention month, March 26, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 07:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90993
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596274.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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