AFN Naples Regional News - 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen and The Great Escape 82nd Anniversary

260326-N-EB640-1002 Naples, Italy (March 26, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen and 82nd anniversary of the Great Escape in Poland. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 09:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90992
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596272.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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