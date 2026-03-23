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    AFN Naples Regional News - 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen and The Great Escape 82nd Anniversary

    AFN Naples Regional News - 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen and The Great Escape 82nd Anniversary

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.26.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260326-N-EB640-1002 Naples, Italy (March 26, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen and 82nd anniversary of the Great Escape in Poland. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 09:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90992
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111596272.mp3
    Length: 00:02:47
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Regional News - 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen and The Great Escape 82nd Anniversary, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    mobile kitchen staff
    The Great Escape
    Mobile Kitchen

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