Sgt. Karesse Clemons and Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls DJ of the Quarter Submission

Sgt. Karesse Clemons and Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls radio hour submission for the AFN 2026 DJ of the 2nd quarter competition in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 26, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Karesse Clemons and U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90991
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596248.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:37
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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