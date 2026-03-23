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    German Marksmanship Badge 2025-2026

    German Marksmanship Badge 2025-2026

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.22.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Michael Bradle 

    AFN Bavaria

    Recently, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria participated in the German Marksmanship Badge (Schützenschnur) Qualification with the German Bundeswehr. The event took place over three days in the Grafenwoehr Training Area

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90990
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111596205.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, German Marksmanship Badge 2025-2026, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    bundeswehr
    AFN Bavaria
    Bundeswehr Bayern

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