Recently, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria participated in the German Marksmanship Badge (Schützenschnur) Qualification with the German Bundeswehr. The event took place over three days in the Grafenwoehr Training Area
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90990
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596205.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, German Marksmanship Badge 2025-2026, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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