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    Radio Spot - Baumholder Vehicle Auction

    Radio Spot - Baumholder Vehicle Auction

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot on the Baumholder Automotive Skills Center Vehicle Auction that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 26, 2026, to April 25, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 08:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90988
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111596168.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Baumholder Vehicle Auction, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Baumholder
    Auction
    AFN
    Vehicle

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