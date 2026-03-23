Radio Spot - Baumholder Vehicle Auction

A 15-second radio spot on the Baumholder Automotive Skills Center Vehicle Auction that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 26, 2026, to April 25, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90988
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596168.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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