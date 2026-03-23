AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st FW Participates in Exercise Cold Response 26

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A radio news story highlighting the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons’ participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 10-19, 2026. Cold Response is a biennial, Norwegian-led winter military exercise focused on honing collective defense, arctic warfare response capabilities, and interoperability in cold conditions to enhance the readiness of service members for large-scale NATO operations in diverse austere environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)