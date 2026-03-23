A radio news story highlighting the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons’ participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 10-19, 2026. Cold Response is a biennial, Norwegian-led winter military exercise focused on honing collective defense, arctic warfare response capabilities, and interoperability in cold conditions to enhance the readiness of service members for large-scale NATO operations in diverse austere environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 09:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90987
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596162.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st FW Participates in Exercise Cold Response 26, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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