Dr. Susan Paul, Kaiserslautern High School principal, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern on March 17, 2026, about student re-registration. Meanwhile, Erik Thomsen, U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz Casual Assistance Office, shares information about resources available to retired service members and their spouses. (Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 07:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90986
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596154.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Principal's Corner and Post Retirement, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.