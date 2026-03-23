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    KMC Update - Principal's Corner and Post Retirement

    KMC Update - Principal's Corner and Post Retirement

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Dr. Susan Paul, Kaiserslautern High School principal, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern on March 17, 2026, about student re-registration. Meanwhile, Erik Thomsen, U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz Casual Assistance Office, shares information about resources available to retired service members and their spouses. (Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 07:30
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90986
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111596154.mp3
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Principal's Corner and Post Retirement, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Kaiserslautern High School
    Casualty Assistance
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Rhineland-Pfalz

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