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    KMC Update - Q-Anywhere and Dry Eye Disease

    KMC Update - Q-Anywhere and Dry Eye Disease

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.15.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) Q-Anywhere with Lt. Col. Matthew Krull, LRMC pharmacy chief, and Dry Eye Disease with Maj. Keily Deages, 86th Medical Group optometrist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 16, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 08:57
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90985
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111596145.mp3
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Q-Anywhere and Dry Eye Disease, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KMC
    LRMC
    AFN
    Health
    Pharmacy

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