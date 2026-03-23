KMC Update - Q-Anywhere and Dry Eye Disease

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) Q-Anywhere with Lt. Col. Matthew Krull, LRMC pharmacy chief, and Dry Eye Disease with Maj. Keily Deages, 86th Medical Group optometrist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 16, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90985
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596145.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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