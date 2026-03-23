Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP32: Rotation 26-01, 2-3 FA (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Lt. Col. Justin Cuff, Field Artillery Senior Trainer of Operations Group sits down with the Capt. JJ Howse, Capt. Megan Winston and First Sgt. Zachary Platt of the 2nd Battery, 3rd Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, to discuss some of the lessons learned during Rotation 26-01. They talk about the importance of the NTC Leader Training Program; RSOI operations, including miles and calibration; fundamentals; Reconnaissance, Selection, and Occupation of Position (RSOP); ammo distribution; maintenance; and give advice to leaders coming to the NTC.
To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.
Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.
Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc
Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center as part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 15:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90982
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111594767.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:42
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP32: Rotation 26-01, 2-3 FA (NTC Warrior Chronicles), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.