Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP32: Rotation 26-01, 2-3 FA (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

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Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Lt. Col. Justin Cuff, Field Artillery Senior Trainer of Operations Group sits down with the Capt. JJ Howse, Capt. Megan Winston and First Sgt. Zachary Platt of the 2nd Battery, 3rd Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, to discuss some of the lessons learned during Rotation 26-01. They talk about the importance of the NTC Leader Training Program; RSOI operations, including miles and calibration; fundamentals; Reconnaissance, Selection, and Occupation of Position (RSOP); ammo distribution; maintenance; and give advice to leaders coming to the NTC.



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“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center as part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.