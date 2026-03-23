The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 29: NAICS Challenge: Navigating SBA Jurisdiction and Small Business Standards

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In this episode, we explore the critical role of NAICS codes in federal procurement, highlighting why the SBA’s Office of Hearings and Appeals (OHA) is the exclusive venue for these time-sensitive challenges. We break down the "principal purpose" test through a detailed analysis of a successful appeal where a contractor argued that a project's complexity required a much higher size standard than the one initially assigned.



Case Citation: Venergy Group LLC, SBA No. NAICS-6377 (2026)



Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.