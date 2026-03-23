The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 29: NAICS Challenge: Navigating SBA Jurisdiction and Small Business Standards

In this episode, we explore the critical role of NAICS codes in federal procurement, highlighting why the SBA’s Office of Hearings and Appeals (OHA) is the exclusive venue for these time-sensitive challenges. We break down the "principal purpose" test through a detailed analysis of a successful appeal where a contractor argued that a project's complexity required a much higher size standard than the one initially assigned.
Case Citation: Venergy Group LLC, SBA No. NAICS-6377 (2026)
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 08:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90975
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111593823.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:36
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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