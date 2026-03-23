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    The Northern Edge | Chapter 2: The Transatlantic Band Song 1

    The Northern Edge | Chapter 2: The Transatlantic Band Song 1

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    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    This audio production is a music composition created in support of a documentary series highlighting NATO Allies training during exercise Cold Response 26, focusing on rapid deployment, multinational integration, and operations in Arctic conditions. This audio was created Feb. 6, 2026, at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Germany. This product includes music elements generated using artificial intelligence. These elements were reviewed and edited using Adobe Audition, Adobe Premiere Pro, and GarageBand. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 13:20
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90970
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111593715.mp3
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Northern Edge | Chapter 2: The Transatlantic Band Song 1, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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