This audio production is a music composition created in support of a documentary series highlighting NATO Allies training during exercise Cold Response 26, focusing on rapid deployment, multinational integration, and operations in Arctic conditions. This audio was created Feb. 6, 2026, at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Germany. This product includes music elements generated using artificial intelligence. These elements were reviewed and edited using Adobe Audition, Adobe Premiere Pro, and GarageBand. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 13:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90969
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111593708.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Northern Edge | Chapter 1: Across the Atlantic Song 3, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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