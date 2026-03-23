The Northern Edge | Chapter 1: Across the Atlantic Song 1

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This audio production is a music composition created in support of a documentary series highlighting NATO Allies training during exercise Cold Response 26, focusing on rapid deployment, multinational integration, and operations in Arctic conditions. This audio was created Feb. 6, 2026, at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Germany. This product includes music elements generated using artificial intelligence. These elements were reviewed and edited using Adobe Audition, Adobe Premiere Pro, and GarageBand. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Noah Masog)