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    Strategic Voices Episode 4 - Critical Minerals - Who Sets the Prices?

    Strategic Voices Episode 4 - Critical Minerals - Who Sets the Prices?

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Critical minerals underpin modern economies and defense systems, but real power lies not in who owns the resources—it lies in who controls processing, pricing, and access across global supply chains. In Episode 4 of Strategic Voices, Professors James Minnich and Andrea Malji examine how market concentration, industrial policy, and Indo-Pacific dynamics are reshaping control over these essential materials.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 16:36
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90951
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111593243.mp3
    Length: 01:01:05
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strategic Voices Episode 4 - Critical Minerals - Who Sets the Prices?, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indo Asia Pacific region
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    rare earth materials
    critical minerals
    Critical Minerals Ministerial

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