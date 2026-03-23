Strategic Voices Episode 4 - Critical Minerals - Who Sets the Prices?

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Critical minerals underpin modern economies and defense systems, but real power lies not in who owns the resources—it lies in who controls processing, pricing, and access across global supply chains. In Episode 4 of Strategic Voices, Professors James Minnich and Andrea Malji examine how market concentration, industrial policy, and Indo-Pacific dynamics are reshaping control over these essential materials.