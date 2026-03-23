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    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Co-producing Science With Managers: Finding the right time-and-effort balance for those involved

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Co-producing Science With Managers: Finding the right time-and-effort balance for those involved

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    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Audio by Jessica Brewen 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Land managers rely on best available information and relevant research for decision making, but matching the right information to the right questions can sometimes be challenging. To close this gap, when researchers and managers co-produce research from the beginning it is more likely research findings will have practical applications. Recently published work by USDA Forest Service researchers Chris Armatas, Teresa Hollingsworth, and colleagues working at the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute (ALWRI) in Missoula, Montana, reflects on both the benefits and tradeoffs of using a co-production approach for developing the ALWRI 10-year science agenda intended to help inform management of wilderness areas.
    Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:46
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90949
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111593059.mp3
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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