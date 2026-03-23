260320-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Mar. 20, 2025) Radio segment featuring U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo talking about the latest on-base community updates and command information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 09:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90946
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111591946.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Interview - CO Show with Capt. Randazzo 2, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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