NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (MARCH 24, 2026) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nicholas Niebla speaks about changes in unaccompanied housing at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay on March 20, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 08:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90944
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111591801.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260324-newscast, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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