AFN Naples Radio News - German Marksmanship Badge

260320-N-EB640-1001 Naples, Italy (March 20, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting German Marksmanship Badge. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 06:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90936
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111589554.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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