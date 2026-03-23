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    CSM Harness AER Campaign 2026 Radio spot

    CSM Harness AER Campaign 2026 Radio spot

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    ITALY

    03.17.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    30 second radio spot by Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Harness promoting USAG-Italy goals for the 2026 AER Campaign.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90932
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111589549.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Harness AER Campaign 2026 Radio spot, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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