30 second radio spot by Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Harness promoting USAG-Italy goals for the 2026 AER Campaign.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 05:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90932
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111589549.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Harness AER Campaign 2026 Radio spot, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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