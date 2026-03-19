NEWSCAST 18 MAR 26: USCGC Polar Star Supports Operation Deep Freeze

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260318-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 18, 2026)

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) departed McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, after operating for 55 days below the Antarctic Circle and traveling 14,000 miles in support of Operation Deep Freeze, Mar. 1, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)