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    NEWSCAST 18 MAR 26: USCGC Polar Star Supports Operation Deep Freeze

    NEWSCAST 18 MAR 26: USCGC Polar Star Supports Operation Deep Freeze

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.17.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    260318-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 18, 2026)
    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) departed McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, after operating for 55 days below the Antarctic Circle and traveling 14,000 miles in support of Operation Deep Freeze, Mar. 1, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 21:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90931
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111589317.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 18 MAR 26: USCGC Polar Star Supports Operation Deep Freeze, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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