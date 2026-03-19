260319-N-FJ198-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 19, 2026)
A Fleet and Family Support Center representative visited the AFN Sasebo Radio Station onboard Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Mar. 11, 2026, and the USS Mustin forward deployed to Yokosuka as of Mar. 11, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 21:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90928
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111588500.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 19 MAR 26: FFSC Stress Management & USS Mustin Forward Deployment, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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