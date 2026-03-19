NEWSCAST 19 MAR 26: FFSC Stress Management & USS Mustin Forward Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90928" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

260319-N-FJ198-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 19, 2026)

A Fleet and Family Support Center representative visited the AFN Sasebo Radio Station onboard Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Mar. 11, 2026, and the USS Mustin forward deployed to Yokosuka as of Mar. 11, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Matthew Miller)