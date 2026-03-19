Spangdahlem Radio News 260323 Motorcycle Safety

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The following is a radio news report highlighting the 52nd Fighter Wing Safety Office at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2026. This segment covered the importance of motorcycle safety on base, as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brittany Nowell, 52nd FW occupational safety manager, outlined training requirements and essential steps riders must take before hitting the road in Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)