Spangdahlem Radio News 260319 Silver Flag

The following is a radio news report highlighting the 435th Construction and Training Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2026. This segment covered the unit completing its first Silver Flag training of the year, preparing Airmen with essential expeditionary skills during the week-long course. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90924
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111586558.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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