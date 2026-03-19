The following is a radio news report highlighting the military leave program updates at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2026. This segment discussed the updates the Department of the Air Force made to its military leave program. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90922
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111586544.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260317 Military Leave Program Updates, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.