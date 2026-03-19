The LOGSTAT: JMRC Trends at the BDE & Below

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Episode #44: On the next part of our Combat Training Center (CTC) miniseries, CPT Garett Pyle travels across the Atlantic Ocean to meet with LTC Andrew Horn, the Senior Sustainment Trainer, to focus on the Army’s only forward stationed CTC, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany. It is a Europe-based CTC that hosts a variety of annual training exercises with our European Allies and partners to train Brigade Combat Teams and Divisions in a theater-informed multi-domain battlefield by providing Joint and Combined Arms Exercises in the EUCOM AOR to increase the scale, capability, readiness, and interoperability of the United States, Allies, and partners.



The JMRC Homepage: https://www.7atc.army.mil/JMRC/