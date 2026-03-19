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    The LOGSTAT: JMRC Trends at the BDE & Below

    The LOGSTAT: JMRC Trends at the BDE & Below

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    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #44: On the next part of our Combat Training Center (CTC) miniseries, CPT Garett Pyle travels across the Atlantic Ocean to meet with LTC Andrew Horn, the Senior Sustainment Trainer, to focus on the Army’s only forward stationed CTC, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany. It is a Europe-based CTC that hosts a variety of annual training exercises with our European Allies and partners to train Brigade Combat Teams and Divisions in a theater-informed multi-domain battlefield by providing Joint and Combined Arms Exercises in the EUCOM AOR to increase the scale, capability, readiness, and interoperability of the United States, Allies, and partners.

    The JMRC Homepage: https://www.7atc.army.mil/JMRC/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 09:46
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90921
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111586243.mp3
    Length: 01:00:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The LOGSTAT: JMRC Trends at the BDE & Below, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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