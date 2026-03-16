In This News In One:
U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, trained alongside the Estonian Defense Forces during exercise Digital Shield in Estonia.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 09:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90920
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111586203.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Digital Shield - News In One March 16, 2026, by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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