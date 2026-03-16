(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Digital Shield - News In One March 16, 2026

    Exercise Digital Shield - News In One March 16, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.15.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, trained alongside the Estonian Defense Forces during exercise Digital Shield in Estonia.

    (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 09:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90920
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111586203.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Digital Shield - News In One March 16, 2026, by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    10th Army Air and Missile Command
    Digital Shield
    News in One
    AFN
    Estonia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio