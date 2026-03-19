MED-CAP For Justified Accord In Kenya - News In One March 18, 2026

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U.S. service members, Kenya Defence Forces and local civilian medical teams provided care to approximately 1,500 patients during a two-day civic action program, or MED-CAP, at the Archers Post Sub-County hospital in Samburu county and Laresoro, Kenya.



(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)