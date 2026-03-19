In this News In One:
U.S. service members, Kenya Defence Forces and local civilian medical teams provided care to approximately 1,500 patients during a two-day civic action program, or MED-CAP, at the Archers Post Sub-County hospital in Samburu county and Laresoro, Kenya.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 09:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90919
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111586175.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MED-CAP For Justified Accord In Kenya - News In One March 18, 2026, by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.