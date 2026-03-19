In this News In One:
U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside Estonian service members, participated in a Spur Ride, at camp Reedo, Estonia.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 09:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90918
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111586136.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6-9 Cavalry Regiment Conducts Spur Ride at Camp Reedo, Estonia - News In One March 23, 2026, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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