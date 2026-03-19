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    6-9 Cavalry Regiment Conducts Spur Ride at Camp Reedo, Estonia - News In One March 23, 2026

    6-9 Cavalry Regiment Conducts Spur Ride at Camp Reedo, Estonia - News In One March 23, 2026

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.19.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside Estonian service members, participated in a Spur Ride, at camp Reedo, Estonia.

    (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 09:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90918
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111586136.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6-9 Cavalry Regiment Conducts Spur Ride at Camp Reedo, Estonia - News In One March 23, 2026, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN, AFN Europe, Camp Reedo, Spur Ride, 6-9 Cavalry

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