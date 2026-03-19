U.S. and Tanzanian Medical Professionals Conduct First-Ever Medical Readiness Exercise in Tanzania - News in One March 20, 2026

In this News in One:
U.S. and Tanzanian medical professionals conduct the first-ever medical readiness exercise in Tanzania at Dar Es Salaam as part of Justified Accord 2026.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 09:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90911
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111585895.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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