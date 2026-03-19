Sponsorship 101 Spot

This is a 30-second radio spot for the Sponsorship 101 training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2026. The training provides Airmen with the skills they need to successfully fill the role of a sponsor. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 08:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90910
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111585876.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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