This is a 15-second radio spot for the Easter Eggstravaganza event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2026. The event provides an opportunity for families stationed overseas to celebrate the holiday with games, contests and prizes. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 08:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90908
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111585826.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Easter Eggstravaganza Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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