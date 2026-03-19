Easter Eggstravaganza Spot

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This is a 15-second radio spot for the Easter Eggstravaganza event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2026. The event provides an opportunity for families stationed overseas to celebrate the holiday with games, contests and prizes. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)