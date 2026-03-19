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    Easter Eggstravaganza Spot

    Easter Eggstravaganza Spot

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.15.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a 15-second radio spot for the Easter Eggstravaganza event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2026. The event provides an opportunity for families stationed overseas to celebrate the holiday with games, contests and prizes. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 08:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90908
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111585826.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Easter Eggstravaganza Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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