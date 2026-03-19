In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Julie Lovelady, assistant retirement service officer with the Directorate of Human Resources, discusses the upcoming Retiree Appreciation Day event. She talks about the importance of this event, how to attend, and what participants will gain from attending. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 15:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90896
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111585104.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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