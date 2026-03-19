A radio spot highlighting the 31st Medical Group Alcohol and Drug Prevention Treatment program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. ADAPT delivers comprehensive services designed to assist individuals with substance-related concerns, promoting mission readiness, personal health and wellness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 10:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90895
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111584145.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: ADAPT Program, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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