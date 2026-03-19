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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: ADAPT Program

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: ADAPT Program

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.18.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the 31st Medical Group Alcohol and Drug Prevention Treatment program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. ADAPT delivers comprehensive services designed to assist individuals with substance-related concerns, promoting mission readiness, personal health and wellness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 10:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90895
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111584145.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: ADAPT Program, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    ADAPT
    wellness
    wyvern nation
    recovery
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

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