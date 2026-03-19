NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (MARCH 19, 2026) Michael King, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Fire Department captain, speaks about a live fire drill that took place March 12, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 09:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90893
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111583969.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260319-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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