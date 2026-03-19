NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Mar. 19, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Justin Stack delivers a radio newscast highlighting the upcoming events at the Galley at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay including remarks from Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joe Mattia, Food Service Officer. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 09:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90892
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111583967.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260319-Newscast-FSO, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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