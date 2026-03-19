A radio news story highlighting 606th Air Control Squadron Exercise Primo Specto 26-2. The quarterly readiness exercise aims to enhance the 606th ACS’s ability to rapidly deploy command and control units with limited guidance from higher headquarters, ensuring the squadron can provide a battlespace picture anywhere in a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 10:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90891
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111583869.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 606th ACS Conducts Exercise Primo Specto 26-2, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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