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    606th ACS Conducts Exercise Primo Specto 26-2

    606th ACS Conducts Exercise Primo Specto 26-2

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.18.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting 606th Air Control Squadron Exercise Primo Specto 26-2. The quarterly readiness exercise aims to enhance the 606th ACS’s ability to rapidly deploy command and control units with limited guidance from higher headquarters, ensuring the squadron can provide a battlespace picture anywhere in a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 10:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90891
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111583869.mp3
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 606th ACS Conducts Exercise Primo Specto 26-2, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    radar
    Command and Control
    Readiness
    ACS
    Primo Specto
    Exercise

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