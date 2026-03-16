NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 12, 2026) An interview with Khatija Robinson, Program Coordinator with the University of Maryland Global Campus, to discuss the benefits of online school compared to in person, the graduation ceremony date and requirements, and where to find the UMGC office if you have any question. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 07:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90872
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111581984.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:05
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Khatija Robinson, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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