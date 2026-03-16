Morning Buzz with Michelle Buchana

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Mar. 16, 2026) An interview with Michelle Buchana, fitness specialist with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella, to discuss upcoming fitness and sporting events at Naval Air Stations Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 06:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90856
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111577780.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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