Task Force Ashland Marines Learn Jungle Survival Skills During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Whitmill, a squad leader assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks on how Marines and Sailors assigned to TF Ashland, I MEF, participated in jungle survival training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Reconnaissance Camp, Chonburi province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Whitmill is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 04:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90854
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111576174.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|CHONBURI, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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