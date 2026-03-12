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    Task Force Ashland Marines Learn Jungle Survival Skills During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

    Task Force Ashland Marines Learn Jungle Survival Skills During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

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    CHONBURI, THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Whitmill, a squad leader assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks on how Marines and Sailors assigned to TF Ashland, I MEF, participated in jungle survival training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Reconnaissance Camp, Chonburi province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Whitmill is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 04:50
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90854
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111576174.mp3
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: CHONBURI, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines Learn Jungle Survival Skills During Exercise Cobra Gold 26, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    I MEF
    TFA
    USMC
    15th MEU
    Thailand

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