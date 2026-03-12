Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 35 - How Drones and Robot Dogs Help with Military Operations and Natural Disasters

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How Drones and Robot Dogs Help with Military Operations and Natural Disasters (Ep. 35)



In this episode of “Technically Speaking” hosts Chelsie and Alex chat about their love for blended strategies and newer “gameplay” in the show Survivor. They compare this to work NIWC Atlantic is accomplishing around technology for unmanned systems such as aerial drones and robot dogs.



Chelsie and Alex speak with two members of the NIWC Atlantic Coordinated Hardware Agnostic Operating System (CHAOS) team who create and enhance the technology in these unmanned systems. Gwen Steel, NIWC Atlantic CHAOS Project Lead, and Donovan Lam, NIWC Atlantic CHAOS Hardware Lead, explain the diverse uses of their technology for anything from military reconnaissance to civilian search and rescue after natural disasters. CHAOS also achieves impressive communication capabilities across systems and aid in real-time problem solving for the warfighter. These two experts then share the degrees and skills individuals need if they want to pursue a career that involves innovation around unmanned technology.



Next Alex speaks with IT1 Caleb Donaldson for this episode’s military moment. IT1 Donaldson explains why he enlisted into the Navy and how his work with NIWC Atlantic allows him to bring the warfighter perspective to the technology being created here.



The episode closes on the hosts summarizing the uniqueness NIWC Atlantic in that it is able to blend warfighter and civilian expertise together to create outstanding information warfare solutions for the United States Navy.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger



Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.



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